Tesla ordered to pay $16,000 to owners for cutting charge speed and battery capacity on their cars

A Norwegian court has ordered Tesla to pay 30 Model S owners $16,000 each for reducing the capacity of their car’s batteries and speed at which they can be charged with a software update.

Tesla did not respond to a class action suit brought against it by the group, according to news outlet Nettavisen, and was found guilty in absentia.

Approximately 10,000 of the cars were sold in Norway, which could put Tesla on the hook for $160 million in payouts if other owners seek similar restitution.

Tesla sent a software update in 2019 that cut the capacity and charging rate of the 2013-2015 Model S with 85 kWh battery pack in an effort to extend their longevity, Tesla said. The result was a loss of range of up to 11 percent.

Similar vehicles were affected around the world and several lawsuits were filed and remain pending, including in the U.S., according to Electrek.

Following the negative response to the update, Tesla took further measures to mitigate the issue with varying levels of success.