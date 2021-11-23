First Tesla Model S Plaid China deliveries to begin 'probably around March'

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car in the world, but it's taking a while to get out of North America.

Deliveries for the brand's top-of-the-line model and entire line of redesigned Model S and Model X vehicles for export to most of the world aren't expected to begin before the end of 2022, but China could get them a little earlier than that.

Responding to a question posed to Twitter by the head of a Tesla owners group in China on Monday asking when the Plaid will be available there, CEO Elon Musk answered "probably around March."

Production of the Model S was suspended for the first half of 2021 as it transitioned to a redesigned version, which included the addition of the Plaid version.

The sedan features three electric motors with a claimed combined output of 1,020 hp, can accelerate to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and is priced at $129,990 in the U.S.

Reservations are currently being accepted with an approximate price of $165,000 and the website still lists the estimated delivery at the end of 2022, despite Musk's update.

Tesla sold a record 56,006 vehicles in China in October, the majority of which were Model 3s and Model Ys built at its Shanghai factory.