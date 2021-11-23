Expand / Collapse search
Tesla

First Tesla Model S Plaid China deliveries to begin 'probably around March'

Exports of Model S Plaid could begin soon

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car in the world, but it's taking a while to get out of North America.

The Model S Plaid is the world's quickest production car. (Tesla)

Deliveries for the brand's top-of-the-line model and entire line of redesigned Model S and Model X vehicles for export to most of the world aren't expected to begin before the end of 2022, but China could get them a little earlier than that.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk said deliveries of the Tesla Model S Plaid to China will start "probably around March" (REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo)

Responding to a question posed to Twitter by the head of a Tesla owners group in China on Monday asking when the Plaid will be available there, CEO Elon Musk answered "probably around March."

Production of the Model S was suspended for the first half of 2021 as it transitioned to a redesigned version, which included the addition of the Plaid version.

The sedan features three electric motors with a claimed combined output of 1,020 hp, can accelerate to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and is priced at $129,990 in the U.S.

Reservations are currently being accepted with an approximate price of $165,000 and the website still lists the estimated delivery at the end of 2022, despite Musk's update.

Tesla's factory in Shanghai, China

Most of the vehicles Tesla sells in China are Model 3s and Model Ys built at its Shanghai factory. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Tesla sold a record 56,006 vehicles in China in October, the majority of which were Model 3s and Model Ys built at its Shanghai factory. 