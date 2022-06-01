Tesla chief Elon Musk tells workers remote work 'no longer' acceptable: Report

Elon Musk has reportedly told Tesla employees that they must put in a minimum of 40 hours per week in the office if they also wish to do remote work.

In a screen grab of an e-mail allegedly sent by the billionaire on Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said that 40 hours is "less than we ask of factory workers."

"If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly," he wrote, according to the screenshot, which was shared on Twitter.

"Moreover, the ‘office’ must be a main Tesla office, not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties, for example being responsible for Fremont factory human relations, but having your office be in another state," he concluded.

The e-mail's subject line is: "Remote work is no longer acceptable."

In response to the tweet with the e-mail, the SpaceX founder said employees "should pretend to work somewhere else."

He did not confirm or deny the authenticity of the e-mail, but he has previously made negative comments about working from home on Twitter.

"Also, all the COVID stay-at-home stuff has tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard. Rude awakening inbound!" he said in a May 26 tweet.

In 2020, Tesla came under fire after opening the company's Fremont plant against county orders.

While Musk had said workers could stay at home if they felt "uncomfortable coming back to work at [that] time," two employees told The Washington Post they had received termination notices alleging a "failure to return to work."

The Tesla workers had opted to take unpaid leave when the factory restarted production.

On Wednesday, Electrek reported the contents of a purported follow-up email titled, "To be super clear." The e-mail says people who don't show up in the office where colleagues are located will be presumed to have resigned.

In Musk's second message, the leader reportedly said creating and manufacturing the most exciting and meaningful products on Earth will not happen by "phoning it in."

Tesla did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.