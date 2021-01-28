Teresa Giudice drops price of her New Jersey mansion following divorce from husband of 20 years: report

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice has cut the asking price of her lavish New Jersey home as she continues to move on with her life following a recent divorce.

The reality star separated from her husband of more than 20 years, Joe Giudice, in December of 2019 before finalizing their divorce from each other in September of 2020. The duo hadn’t been together in more than four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa served her sentence and was released in 2015, and Joe Giudice began a 41-month prison term in March 2016. Since then, she’s moved on with Digital media Solutions co-founder Luis Ruelas.

Now, the star is looking to get rid of the six-bedroom, five-bathroom house she once shared with her ex. According to the New York Post, the reality star recently slashed the asking price of the New Jersey mansion from $2.5 million to just under $2.25 million.

The listing from Stonybrook Realty confirms that the house is indeed sitting at a starting price of $2,248,888. The property covers roughly 3.7 private acres with a beautiful stucco and stone exterior that leads into an opulent 10,000 sq. ft. living space that includes a Chef’s kitchen with a center island, stainless steel appliances as well as a butler pantry and formal dining room.

Other features to the home include a wine cellar, a wood-burning fireplace, three walk-in closets, a covered patio and an outdoor in-ground pool. Signature touches to the home include sculpted wings working as handles on the inside of the front door that lead to a Cinderella staircase and black marble floors.

The New York Post reports that the couple lived in the house with their four children until 2015 when the couple’s legal troubles ultimately led to them being jailed for bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and failing to pay taxes. The outlet reports the couple purchased the property in 2002 for $530,000 and custom-built the house by the end of 2008.

The star did some light work on the home in July 2020 in an effort to purge it of her ex-husband’s decorating influence, according to E! News. That meant adding lighter colors to the walls, changing out window drapes and making room for newer furniture.