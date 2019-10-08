New York teen dies from vaping-related illness

A 17-year-old Bronx boy was the first person in New York State to die from vaping-related illness, officials announced Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The teen died at Montefiore Medical Center on Friday, days after he was admitted at the end of September, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York Post.

The victim was previously hospitalized earlier in the month for vaping-related illness, and was one of 110 New Yorkers, ages 14 to 69, to be sickened by the e-cigarettes, officials said.

“There have been about now 19 vaping deaths in this nation,” Cuomo said at a Tuesday press conference. “About 1,000 cases according [to] the CDC. This vaping is a public health crisis. It is affecting our young people. It has been marketed to young people.”

Cuomo called on President Trump and the extended federal government to take action against vaping products.

“Parents have to know, young people have to know: you are playing with your life when you play with this stuff. “I can tell you as a person who was young and stupid and smoked, it is an addiction you will fight for your entire life.”

“That's best case. Worst case is you vape and it kills you.” - - New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at Tuesday press conference

Cuomo emphasized that selling vape products to minors is illegal, and details about what the products actually contain are murky.

He also called out companies selling e-cigarette products with flavors like “bubble gum” and “Scooby Doo.”

“[Y]ou know exactly what you're doing. You are targeting young people, which is illegal for cigarette manufacturers … and some of these vaping companies are owned by tobacco companies.”

New York is one of many states that to ban all or certain kinds of vaping products. Other states that have taken action include Massachusetts, Oregon, Michigan and Rhode Island.