Taylor Swift breaks top-selling album record for 5th time

Taylor Swift has broken yet another record in her music career.

For a fifth time, Swift has secured the top-selling album of the year in the U.S., according to Billboard.

The music chart ranking outlet analyzed sales numbers from MRC Data – the leading music sales data platform under Nielsen.

Swift’s 2020 hit album “Folklore” reportedly sold 1.276 million copies between its release on July 24 and Dec. 31.

Her four other albums to reach this milestone achievement include her 2019 album “Lover,” which sold 1.09 million; her 2017 album “Reputation,” which sold 1.9 million; her 2014 album “1989,” which sold 3.66 million; and her 2009 album “Fearless,” which sold 3.22 million.

Swift’s latest album, “Evermore,” was released on Dec. 11 and has sold 283,000 copies as of Thursday – making it the number 10 top-selling album of 2020. It is not immediately clear if the album will gain momentum as time goes on.

The other eight top sellers for 2020 were “Map of the Soul: 7” by BTS. “After Hours” by The Weeknd, “Fine Line” by Harry Styles, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish, “Chromatica” by Lady Gaga, “Legends Never Die” by Juice WRLD, “Manic” by Halsey and “Music to be Murdered By” by Eminem.

In the last decade, Adele has given Swift, who is 31, a run for her money with the British songstress having been honored with the top-selling album title three times.

However, to be fair, two of those honors were from Adele’s sophomore album “21,” which was a top seller in both 2011 and 2012. Adele’s third top seller came in 2015 with her album “25.”

Overall, Swift has produced nine studio album and sold more than 50.1 million copies. This number is not factoring in sales or downloads for Swift’s live albums, compilation albums or extended plays.

As of early January, Forbes estimated Swift’s net worth is around $365 million.