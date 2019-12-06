Taylor Swift releases Christmas song and video 'made from home videos'

Taylor Swift jumped into the middle the holiday season, dropping a Christmas song overnight.

Swift released "Christmas Tree Farm" at midnight.

The video of the song takes Swifties on a journey through the singer's home movies.

Adding legitimacy to the title, Swift reportedly did grow up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm.

Swift produced the song at warp speed, putting it out just four days after writing it, according to Reuters.

The song is the first holiday offering from swift since 2007 when she released "The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection."

Swift released a new album this past summer, “Lover,” around the same time she was embroiled in a war of words with Scooter Braun who bought Big Machine Label Group, the Nashville record label that discovered Swift and signed her to a deal when she was just 15. Braun reportedly paid $300 million for the label, which released Swift’s fist six albums and owns the masters.

At the time Swift said she “absolutely” planned to re-record her back catalog, a move that could potentially take sales away from her old record label after she protested its sale.