Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Taylor Swift releases Christmas song and video 'made from home videos'

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Grady Trimble breaks down the political attack on private equity in response to Taylor Swift's lack of control over her older songs.video

Warren, AOC blast private equity over control of Taylor Swift's music

FOX Business' Grady Trimble breaks down the political attack on private equity in response to Taylor Swift's lack of control over her older songs.

Taylor Swift jumped into the middle the holiday season, dropping a Christmas song overnight.

Continue Reading Below

Swift released "Christmas Tree Farm" at midnight.

The video of the song takes Swifties on a journey through the singer's home movies.

Adding legitimacy to the title, Swift reportedly did grow up on a Pennsylvania Christmas tree farm.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Swift produced the song at warp speed, putting it out just four days after writing it, according to Reuters.

The song is the first holiday offering from swift since 2007 when she released "The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection."

TAYLOR SWIFT DRAGS CARLYLE GROUP INTO DISPUTE OVER AMAS PERFORMANCE

Swift released a new album this past summer, “Lover,” around the same time she was embroiled in a war of words with Scooter Braun who bought Big Machine Label Group, the Nashville record label that discovered Swift and signed her to a deal when she was just 15. Braun reportedly paid $300 million for the label, which released Swift’s fist six albums and owns the masters.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

At the time Swift said she “absolutely” planned to re-record her back catalog, a move that could potentially take sales away from her old record label after she protested its sale.