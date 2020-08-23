Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to college fund of aspiring mathematician

An 18-year-old college student will be able to attend the university of their choice thanks to a donation from pop star Taylor Swift and several others.

Continue Reading Below

The 10-time Grammy winner donated £23,373 (more than $30,000) to a GoFundMe campaign started by Vitoria Mario, an aspiring mathematician who is from Portugal and now lives in the U.K.

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ALBUM 'FOLKLORE' STILL NO. 1 ALBUM FOR THIRD WEEK ON BILLBOARD 200 CHART

“Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality,” Swift wrote in the notes section of her donation. “I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor.”

Mario’s monetary goal was set at £40,000 (more than $52,000). In a financial breakdown shared in her GoFundMe, Mario showed donors that the acquired funds would go to her accommodation, equipment and assorted living costs such as food, transport, gas, electricity and more.

The University of Warwick is a prestigious university that is ranked among the top 10 universities in the U.K. for 2021, according to topuniversities.com.

TAYLOR SWIFT RESPONDS TO ACCUSATIONS THAT SHE STOLE ‘FOLKLORE’ MERCH DESIGNS FROM A BLACK BUSINESS OWNER

Mario has spent four years in the U.K. and lives with her family in Tottenham. However, her family could not afford to cover the costs at the University of Warwick and were also ineligible for loans and grants.

“Sadly, my father has passed away, and my mother remains in Portugal,” Mario wrote when she launched her GoFundMe campaign on Aug.1. “In spite of this, I have always been a studious person, and after coming to the U.K. in 2016, unable to utter a word in English, I achieved 100% A*-As in all my GCSEs in 2018, getting a grade 9 and 8 in Maths and English respectively.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

Fans of Swift and others have continued to donate to Mario’s college fund, which is at around $62,083.50 as of Sunday morning.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has donated, shared or supported my campaign,” Mario wrote in an update to her campaign.

And when it comes to Swift’s donation, Mario is especially grateful.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“I call it a blessing, personally, because for her to donate more than 50 percent of what I needed, it just blew my mind,” she said in a recent interview with the BBC. “I never expected that to happen, if that makes sense.”