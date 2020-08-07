Taylor Farms recalls products with onions after salmonella outbreak

Texas-based Taylor Farms is pulling back all its products containing onions after another company's nationwide recall earlier this month involving varieties of the vegetable potentially contaminated with salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The initiative includes seven items sold in Walmart and Kroger stores in several states, the FDA said in a Thursday notice.

On Aug. 1, Thomson International initiated a recall of its red, yellow, white and sweet yellow onions, distributed nationwide, amid an investigation of a salmonella outbreak by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thomson's action was followed by a recall notice from one of Taylor's suppliers.

To date, nearly 400 people contracted a salmonella-related illness in 34 states that have been linked to several brands, the CDC said.

Out of the total infections, there have been at least 59 hospitalizations, according to the agency's latest figures.

Salmonella may cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA said in its latest notice.

People with healthy immune systems can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the agency said. While rare, an infection can sometimes result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Among Taylor Farms' recalled items are macaroni salad, rotini pasta salad and chicken salad croissant sandwiches. The recalled items were distributed to Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Louisiana, and Texas from July 30 to August 1.

To date, the company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled products.

The company has instructed retailers to remove any remaining products from store shelves. Customers are urged to dispose of them and to contact the company if they have further questions or concerns.

