Target customers can return items, pick up Starbucks from parking lot

Target is ramping up its highly successful drive-up option, allowing customers to order Starbucks drinks and return items from their cars.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said Wednesday that customers can return products at the dedicated drive-up parking spots with "no pickup time window or membership fee required." Customers can also add a Starbucks cafe order, the retailer noted.

Both services will hit stores in select cities this fall, although it will be available at "more locations coming in 2022 and beyond," Target said.

Both options are part of the company's ongoing investments in same-day services, which have proven to be successful during the pandemic as customers opted for convenient and contactless options.

Its drive-up feature, "grew more than 80% on top of more than 500% a year ago," Target chief financial officer Michael Fiddelke said during the company's third-quarter earnings call in November. "Put another way, since 2019, sales through drive-up have expanded more than 10 times for about $1.4 billion in the third quarter alone."

With such success, Target noted during the call that it was already doubling the number of drive-up parking stalls from the previous year and adding stall numbers so orders can be delivered more efficiently.