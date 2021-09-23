Target to hire 100K workers, provide more hours to current employees for holiday season

Target slimmed down on its holiday hiring this season in order to invest in its current team members who have shown "incredible resilience and flexibility" while working through the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This year, the Minneapolis-based retailer is looking to fill 100,000 seasonal positions across the country, down from the 130,000 positions that had been available in years past.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 243.28 +1.40 +0.58%

Instead, the company said it's providing 5 million more hours for its existing team members, which will equate to more than $75 million in additional pay, according to Target.

On average, the company's hourly team members are already working nearly 15% more hours compared to a year ago.

The company is also investing even more in its flexible scheduling options and training for its current team.

In order to give its team even more hours and chances to earn additional pay, the company has also been offering backup training for in-demand areas like order pickup and drive-up. This training alone provides an additional four to eight hours per week.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

To help with scheduling, the company also launched a mobile scheduling app over the summer. The app allows employees to pick up additional hours and switch available shifts. The company touts that the app will also help those who work "on demand" to pick up any shifts that fit with their schedule.

"When we invest in and care for our team we know that guest service improves, turnover goes down and team members can more easily build rewarding careers at Target," Target Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said.

Even before the holiday season kicked off, all frontline hourly full- and part-time team members in stores, distribution centers and contact centers were rewarded with $200 bonuses in July.

This is in addition to the five pandemic-related recognition bonuses offered in 2020. The company also boosted its starting wage to $15 an hour for all team members and coronavirus-related benefits.