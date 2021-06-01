Target joins list of retailers reopening dressing rooms

Target is letting customers back inside changing rooms, signaling yet another shift back to pre-pandemic life.

Beginning Tuesday, Target's fitting rooms will be reopened, "except for a small number of fitting rooms being used for vaccinations," a spokesperson told FOX Business.

However, employees will still "continue to frequently disinfect and clean our stores throughout the day, as we have throughout the pandemic," the spokesperson added.

They will also have certain staff "dedicated to high touch areas like fitting rooms."

However, Target isn't the only company adjusting such policies as more Americans return to stores after a year of leaning on online shopping.

Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass told investors in May that the company recently reopened fitting rooms in order to "improve the shopping experience as more and more customers return to stores."

Gap Inc. also has a note on its website that its fitting rooms have also reopened "unless local mandates prohibit it."

Likewise, Nordstrom fitting rooms are also open, although the company is closing some of them in order to maintain social distancing.

"We’re also cleaning them between each use, and merchandise that’s been tried on or returned is put on hold for a period of time before it’s put back on the sales floor," according to the company.

The relaxed rules come as an increasing number of Americans continue to get inoculated which, in some states, gave them the green light to shed their masks.

The CDC eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people in late May, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House briefing on May 13.

Pharmacies such as CVS to big-box retailers like Costco and Target have changed their previous guidelines, allowing fully vaccinated guests to take off their masks, unless it is mandated at a state or local level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.