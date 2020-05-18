Target extends coronavirus hazard pay, benefits to July 4

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As the novel coronavirus persists in the U.S., Target has announced it will extend its enhanced wages and benefits for employees who are working during the pandemic.

The temporary wage increase of $2 an hour will be in effect until June for front-line team members, the company’s chairman and CEO, Brian Cornell, told employees Monday morning. Previously, the hazard pay policy was extended to May 30.

Target will also continue its 30-day paid leave for high-risk employees who are either pregnant, 65 years old or older, or have underlying medical conditions as defined by the CDC through June 30.

"At the outset of the pandemic, we knew there was a long road ahead, that we would have to pace ourselves," Cornell wrote in an email sent out to employees during the first quarter. "These pay and benefits extensions are intended to help you and your family do just that as we all continue to support each other and move forward."

This news follows the $300 million investment Target put into wages, bonuses, paid leave and benefits for front-line employees in late March. The company also rolled out enhanced safety measures in its stores and distribution centers, including face masks and gloves to all team members as well as rigorous cleaning and social distancing procedures.

Additionally, employees will be provided thermometers upon request to perform at-home checks prior to coming to work.

“We have deep gratitude for the remarkable effort our team has put into supporting guests across the country,” Cornell said during the last pay extension. “We remain committed to prioritizing our efforts to provide for their well-being so they can take care of themselves and their families during this unprecedented time.”

