Infant teething toy sold at Target recalled over choking hazard

An infant teething toy sold exclusively at Target has been recalled because it poses a choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

According to the agency's warning notice, Battat's B. toys Firefly Frank Infant Teethers, which is shaped like a firefly, could harm a young child because its "plastic wings can detach from the body of the teether."

About 61,000 of the infant teethers sold at Target locations in the United States are included in this recall. About 210 teethers were also sold in Canada.

The toy company, Battat, already received 14 reports of the wings detaching or pieces of the wing breaking off. In one reported instance, a child choked on a broken piece of the wing, CPSC said.

Battat issued a notice on its website urging consumers to "immediately take the recalled teethers away from young children and return them to any Target store" for a refund even if they don't have a receipt.

The item can be returned to any Target store or mailed to Battat.

The blue, green and red light-up toys were sold nationwide and online from July 2019 through February 2021.