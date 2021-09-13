Target's car seat trade-in program is back. Here's how it works.

Target stores nationwide are now accepting old, expired or damaged car seats, and in return, are offering customers discounts for new strollers or other baby items.

Until Sept. 25, customers drop off and recycle old, expired or damaged car seats at stores across the nation as part of its car seat trade-in event. Stores will have drop-off boxes near guest service centers, according to Target.

As an incentive, customers will be able to "redeem a coupon on their Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, stroller or select baby gear" after trading in their car seat, the Minneapolis-based retailer said.

The program is just one way Target says it's putting "innovative solutions in place across the company to leave our planet better for future families."

The company previously said that its incorporating eco-friendly practices into all aspects of its business,

"We’re committed to using resources responsibly and designing our operations, products and services to be sustainable and circular," the company said under the corporate responsibility page on its website.

Since the program launched in 2016, the company has been able to recycle more than 22.2 million pounds of car seats.

All of the materials from the car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.