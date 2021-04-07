Target selling book that includes prayer to 'hate white people' in 'Religion' section

Target is selling a book that includes a "prayer" from a Black female author asking God to "help" her "hate White people."

The book titled "A Rhythm of Prayer" by Sarah Bessey, which contains passages from multiple authors, is on sale for $14.87 on Target's website and is listed in the store's "Religion + Beliefs" section and "Christian Life" subsection.

"On Saturday, one of the members of my church sent me these images of a 'devotional' she found in Target," Ryan McAllister, lead pastor at Life Community Church in Alexandria, Virginia, tweeted on Wednesday with photos of the passage in question titled, "Prayer of a Weary Black Woman" by author Chanequa Walker-Barnes, Ph.D.

McAllister added that the passage is "completely anti-biblical."

The passage is a prayer from the author, asking God to help her "hate White people" or "at least want to hate them."

"At least, I want to stop caring about them individually and collectively. I want to stop caring about their misguided, racist souls, to stop believing that they can be better, and they can stop being racist," Walker-Barnes writes.

She adds that she is "not talking about the White anarchist allies who have taken up this struggle against racism with their whole lives" but rather the "nice" White people, including those "who are happy to have [her] over for dinner but alert the cops every time an unrecognized person of color passes by their houses," as well as those "who claim the progressive label but are really wolves in sheep's clothing."

"Let me stop seeing them as members of the same body," the author writes.

Walker-Barnes adds that God as kept her "love and ... hope steadfast even when" White people "have trampled on it."

Target did not immediately respond to an inquiry from FOX Business.

Walker-Banes in a Wednesday tweet said she wrote the prayer "after a White person -- someone I would have called a friend at the time -- dropped the N-word in a casual conversation."

She went on to say that her grandfather and great-grandfather escaped from a South Carolina sharecropping farm and fled to Florida in the 1900s and that she took her "rage to God in prayer" after her friend said the N-word.

"In all truth, my family and my personal experiences have given me millions of reasons to hate White people," she said. "The hatred would be justified. I could even find biblical precedent for it."

A description of the book on Target's website describes the collection of prayers as "a trusted space where people seek help, hope, and peace, energized by God and one another."

