Target, Amazon selling J&J's newest racially diverse bandages

Some of the country's biggest retailers including Amazon and Target are selling Johnson & Johnson's newest line of bandages "designed to better blend with a range of skin tones."

The company's Band-Aid brand earlier in March launched OURTONE, which is meant to "embrace the beauty of diverse skin tones," Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health said in a statement to FOX Business.

The company worked with a Black-owned culture-driven creative agency, Hero Collective, and engaged "with Black consumers, partners and employees" on the product. The company wanted to ensure that the brand could "deliver wound care solutions that better reflect the communities" it serves.

Over the summer -- in the midst of nationwide protests calling for a reckoning of racial injustice -- the brand promised in an Instagram post that it would be releasing a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades.

"We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice," the brand said in an Instagram post.

The bandages are now available at a variety of national and local retailers including Amazon, Target and Shoprite. However, the company has plans to widen distribution.

While Band-Aid launched the product line expansion in March, the company says it has other products that are designed to be more inclusive.

In 2005, the company debuted Perfect Blend Adhesive Bandages which were designed to blend with multiple skin tones, the company said. The brand has also carried Brand Clear Strips Adhesive Bandages since the 1950s, which the company says are used by a range of consumers.

The brand is committed to helping improve equity, inclusion and diversity within the communities it serves, including within the health care system.

After noticing the lack of diversity within the nursing field, the brand began working with the National Black Nurses Association and the National Student Nurses' Association to provide student nurses with financial support, mentorship and scholarship opportunities.

Johnson & Johnson has also committed $100 million over the next five years to invest in and promote health equity.