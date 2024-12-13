For tap beer, this Anheuser-Busch brand is now tops

There is a new champion of tap beer, and it is still within the Anheuser-Busch InBev family.

Michelob Ultra, which is among the slate of brands under the Anheuser-Busch InBev umbrella, has the largest share of U.S. draft lines, according to data from Draftlines Technologies.

According to data from Draftline Technologies, which monitors more than 1 million tap lines, the beer officially surpassed Bud Light on Nov. 1 and continued to hold the top spot into December.

"The rise of Michelob Ultra as the leader by number of tap handles on draft reflects shifting consumer preferences. Michelob Ultra has been on a path to surpass Bud Light as the No. 1 brand on draft (by total taps) for a number of years," Jennifer Hauke, founder of Draftline Technologies, told FOX Business.

Bud Light's position is an impressive feat, according to Hauke, who noted that it still has the second-largest share of U.S. draft lines by a wide margin.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch said its data shows that Bud Light's share is more than 30% bigger than the next closest competitor.

"We’re proud to have the top two beers on draft in the U.S. in Michelob Ultra and Bud Light," the spokesperson said.

Still, Michelob Ultra has been gaining ground through the years, even before sales of Bud Light began to tumble in the U.S. in April 2023, following the brand's controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Michelob Ultra’s rise "has been years in the making," Hauke said.

"Its steady growth reflects a broader alignment with health-conscious, premium beer trends — a testament to both Anheuser-Busch’s investment and evolving consumer tastes," she added.

In 2019, Anheuser-Busch said one of its main priorities was expanding Michelob Ultra, which has been a longtime growth driver for the company.

To underscore Michelob Ultra's rise to prominence, it accounted for the second-most dollar sales in U.S. stores this summer, according to Bump Williams consulting firm. Based on an analysis of NielsenIQ data, the firm said Michelob Ultra accounted for 7.1% of beer dollar sales, right behind Modelo, which accounted for 9.3% of beer dollar sales in the U.S.

Bud Light fell to the No. 3 spot with 7.0%, an analysis of NielsenIQ data shows.

While Bud Light on draft is no longer number one, Hauke said the beer has been quite resilient, which is a "testament to brand loyalty."

"Draft beer is one of the few products where loyalty to a brand still matters and contributes greatly to the overall health of the beer category," Hauke said.

She is also giving credit to the beer distributors around the country "who invest in their communities," saying that "these generational family businesses work tirelessly every day to serve their communities and bring excellent beverages to consumers."

Coors Light, Blue Moon Belgian White, Modelo Especial, Miller Lite and Stella Artois are among the other top beers on draft, according to Draftline Technologies.