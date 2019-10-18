Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Tamron Hall likely seen as 'more relatable' after alleged drug comment: Media expert

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discuss how a court in Mexico ruled that two people will be allowed to us cocaine legally.video

Mexico court approves recreational cocaine use for two people

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel discuss how a court in Mexico ruled that two people will be allowed to us cocaine legally.

Talk show host Tamron Hall’s alleged statement about how she used to “facilitate” cocaine sales will likely make her seem “more relatable” to viewers, a media expert told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that ABC's "Tamron Hall Show" host, 48, revealed to an audience Tuesday that she helped “facilitate” the drug deals with her college boyfriend when she was a teenager. She responded to the report on Friday, telling People: “I never dealt drugs.”

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM ... 

COCAINE MAY HAVE CAUSED DEATH OF ANGUILLA HOTEL WORKER WHO FOUGHT WITH UBS BANKER: REVISED AUTOPSY
SIR ELTON JOHN DISHES IT ALL IN NEW AUTOBIOGRAPHY 'ME'

“During an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19. I never dealt drugs,” said Hall in the statement. “I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgment call that could have turned worse.”

She added: “It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made … For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show.”

FOX Business has made multiple requests for comment to Hall’s reps and ABC spokespersons.

Bill Hague, executive vice president of television consultancy Magid Associates has no firsthand knowledge of Hall’s alleged statement and was not in the audience at the time the comment was made, but said it’s likely viewers “more narrowly identify and appreciate authenticity.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“I think this is an authentic situation,” he told FOX Business. “Anytime someone goes through personal struggles, it makes them more relatable and real, and it also gives people an additional opportunity to consider her as an option for their daytime viewing."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported 183,776 drug sale or manufacturing arrests in 2018, and 1,147,050 arrests for drug possession, according to the agency’s Crime Data Explorer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Hague added: “People like to relate to authentic television talent.”

Hall’s self-titled show airs Monday through Friday.