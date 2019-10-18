Tamron Hall likely seen as 'more relatable' after alleged drug comment: Media expert

Talk show host Tamron Hall’s alleged statement about how she used to “facilitate” cocaine sales will likely make her seem “more relatable” to viewers, a media expert told FOX Business.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that ABC's "Tamron Hall Show" host, 48, revealed to an audience Tuesday that she helped “facilitate” the drug deals with her college boyfriend when she was a teenager. She responded to the report on Friday, telling People: “I never dealt drugs.”

“During an interview with Prison Rights Advocate Topeka Sam, I shared a story about a bad situation I got myself into when I was 19. I never dealt drugs,” said Hall in the statement. “I am now nearly 50 years old and was reflecting on a bad judgment call that could have turned worse.”

She added: “It was part of an open and honest conversation about women, incarceration and mistakes made … For legal reasons a portion of that segment was edited from the show.”

FOX Business has made multiple requests for comment to Hall’s reps and ABC spokespersons.

Bill Hague, executive vice president of television consultancy Magid Associates has no firsthand knowledge of Hall’s alleged statement and was not in the audience at the time the comment was made, but said it’s likely viewers “more narrowly identify and appreciate authenticity.”

“I think this is an authentic situation,” he told FOX Business. “Anytime someone goes through personal struggles, it makes them more relatable and real, and it also gives people an additional opportunity to consider her as an option for their daytime viewing."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported 183,776 drug sale or manufacturing arrests in 2018, and 1,147,050 arrests for drug possession, according to the agency’s Crime Data Explorer.

Hague added: “People like to relate to authentic television talent.”

Hall’s self-titled show airs Monday through Friday.