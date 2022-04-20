Lifting mask mandates will mean a ‘great rebound in traffic’: Tampa International Airport CEO

Tampa International Airport is the latest facility to say goodbye to mask mandates, as the CEO said eliminating this policy will result in a "great rebound in traffic."

"We only see about 5% of our passengers are wearing masks these days. They all seem happy, they're smiling, and they're enjoying themselves…things are good here in Tampa," Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Wednesday.

Tampa International Airport lifted its mask mandate policy for all travelers yesterday after receiving guidance from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

TSA announced it would no longer enforce the January 2021 mask restrictions that applied to airplanes, airports, taxis, and other mass transit.

On Monday, a federal judge made the move to void the Biden administration’s mask mandate for travelers. The ruling refers to a decision by U.S. District Court Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in a case brought in Florida federal court by Health Freedom Defense Fund, Inc.

Judge Mizelle insisted that the mandate didn’t comply with the Administrative Procedure Act by being outside the scope of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) authority.

Last week, the CDC said it was extending its travel mask mandate until May 3 due to a minor uptick in COVID-19 cases.



Cavuto asked the CEO should the Justice Department succeeds in overturning the mask mandate will the policies and requirements be reimposed.

"I think it’ll be very difficult to reinforce…once you let people have that freedom, and I think it is a freedom that people enjoy, they're not going to want to go back to the old way."



Despite the Florida hearing, Lopano mentioned traffic is "very, very strong," and he looks forward to seeing more travelers at the Tampa International Airport.

"We’re just coming off a spring break that was larger than our pre-pandemic levels. Our summer’s booked solid and I think we're going to see a great rebound in traffic," he concluded.

FOX Business' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.