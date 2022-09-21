Taco Bell temporarily offering Beyond Meat carne asada at select Ohio locations

Taco Bell will soon temporarily offer a new plant-based protein at select locations in Dayton, Ohio.

The fast-food chain will be testing the Beyond Meat protein, called Beyond Carne Asada Steak, for a limited time at certain locations in the Dayton area starting Oct. 13, according to Taco Bell and Beyond Meat press releases.

Its ingredients include faba bean protein and vital wheat gluten.

The new plant-based protein was "designed to specifically complement the bold, savory flavors that Taco Bell is known for" and "delivers the flavorful, delicious taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Beyond Meat Chief Innovation Officer Dariush Ajami said in a statement.

Also available will be a quesadilla featuring the Beyond Meat carne asada that will cost the same as the steak version, the companies said. Taco Bell customers at participating locations will also be able to customize other menu items with the new plant-based protein option at no additional cost compared to steak.

This isn't the first time Taco Bell has tested a plant-based protein. Last month, the company said it was testing a new menu item, the crispy melt taco, featuring a proprietary soy and pea protein blend for a limited time in Birmingham, Alabama.

Beyond Meat has partnered with other fast-food chains in the past.

For example, it collaborated with Panda Express to create Beyond The Original Orange Chicken, which became available nationwide for a limited time earlier this month after testing in certain markets in 2021.