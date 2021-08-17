Taco Bell teams with TRUFF hot sauce for new Nacho Fries item

Nacho fries can’t be stopped.

Taco Bell is known for its popular varieties of hot sauce. Now, the chain has teamed up with a new brand of hot sauce and combining it with one of its newest additions to the menu.

Taco Bell announced that it has partnered with TRUFF, a hot sauce brand that uses truffle in its sauces, and combined it with the restaurant’s Nacho Fries. In a press release, the chain announced that it will be using the brand of hot sauce on two new dishes: Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries and Loaded TRUFF Fries Burrito.

Rene Pisciotti, an executive chef at Taco Bell Corp., said, "We're always looking for ways to serve up new innovations to our fans, and this partnership with TRUFF takes our beloved Nacho Fries to a new level. TRUFF is rapidly growing and becoming the go-to, luxury hot sauce line, so it makes total sense for us to join forces and bring the world new spicy creations."

Both dishes will include steak, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and reduced fat sour cream. The dishes are being tested at a Taco Bell location in Newport Beach, California, and will be available while supplies last until the end of August.

Co-founder and co-CEO of TRUFF Nick Guillen said, "We are constantly inspired by Taco Bell's ability to evolve with pop culture and create conversation-generating experiences, which is why the brand immediately stood out as the perfect partner for our first-ever QSR offering. Together, we've created an unexpected mashup of TRUFF and Taco Bell sauces that is distinctively delicious. We are excited to share this game-changing sauce and elevate the conventions of fast-food."