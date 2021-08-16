Expand / Collapse search
IHOP testing alcholic drinks at select locations

The restaurant's drink menu will include beer and wine options

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 16

Pancakes and alcohol are the perfect combination for 2021.

IHOP is testing out alcoholic beverages at some of its locations across the country. The drink menu will include wine and beer options.

The menu will begin testing at locations in San Diego and New Mexico, according to a press release. Locations in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Ohio will add the drink menu throughout the coming months.

IHOP (International House of Pancakes)

The menu will begin testing at locations in San Diego and New Mexico before moving to locations in New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Ohio.

Jay Johns, President of IHOP, said, "Our recent ‘Drinks and Dining Survey[1]’ unveiled this is the perfect time to launch our alcohol beverage menu and gauge excitement about these new offerings, as 66% of our recent guests and 58% of our younger guests (ages 21-34) have been craving an alcoholic beverage to accompany some of their IHOP favorites. As we continue to focus and expand on our daytime and evening menu options, adult beverages offer a terrific innovation and evolution to enjoy IHOP for every occasion."

The menu will include domestically and locally sourced beers, as well as wines and Champagne made by Barefoot. The alcoholic drink menu will only be available to dine-in guests at participating locations.

The press release also included a list of drink pairings for the IHOP menu, curated by IHOP’s culinary team.

Fans of French toast might enjoy a Barefoot Bubbly Brut mimosa with their breakfast. The restaurant’s chicken burrito or bowl goes well with Chardonnay.

Any guests that like Corona might want to try it with IHOP’s Spicy Poblano Omelette. Lastly, the sirloin steak tips go well with a Cabernet Sauvignon.