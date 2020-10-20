Taco Bell brings back 'steal a base, steal a taco' promotion for 2020 World Series

Nothing makes baseball more exciting than a free taco.

As baseball fans prepare for the World Series to kick off, Taco Bell is adding to the excitement. Once again, the restaurant chain is running a promotion where, depending on what happens during the games, everyone may be entitled to a free taco.

Taco Bell announced the promotion on its Twitter page, writing, “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco is back. If a player steals a base this World Series, America gets a free Doritos Locos Tacos," and the rules of the promotion are pretty simple.

According to the Taco Bell website, if a player for either team steals a base during “any game of the 2020 World Series,” the fast-food chain will offer “every person in the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia” a free taco. Customers can obtain the tacos at participating restaurants or through the app.

In order for the free tacos to be offered, a player must steal a base during a regular inning or overtime innings, which must be recognized as an official stolen base by the official MLB scorekeeper.

The website clarifies that attempts to steal a base do not count toward the promotion.

If a free taco is unlocked, the chain will make an announcement through its various media channels and on its website. Fans will be able to redeem the item at participating locations on the announced date while supplies last. According to the website, fans who are in line by 11:59 p.m. on the announced date will be eligible for the free taco.

The 2020 World Series is scheduled to begin on Oct. 20.