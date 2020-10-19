Albertsons testing out self-serve pickup lockers for online orders

Albertsons Companies is ramping up its e-commerce options with self-serve pickup lockers being tested in select markets with the hopes of it being added to its customer offerings across the country.

The lockers, from automation giant Bell and Howell, will first be deployed at select Jewel-Osco locations in Chicago followed by select Safeway locations in the Bay Area. Customers in those areas will be able to place orders using those stores' web sites and apps with goods stored in the lockers for convenient pickup.

The test lockers are modular and temperature-controlled, allowing them to be suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments. The modular setup can be adjusted to ensure specific temperatures are meet so a customer's order can be safely maintained, Albertsons said in a press release on Monday.

Stores testing out the lockers will feature a "PickUp" option online or in the store's app. If selected, customers will be asked to pick a time window in which they can grab their groceries.

Once their purchase is confirmed, customers will then receive a unique code that they will use to pick up their orders.

"Our strategy to leverage technology and innovation to continue to grow our digital business is focused on creating products customers love that truly make their lives easier," said Chris Rupp, Albertsons executive vice president and chief customer and digital officer.

The company already offers in-house delivery and "Drive-Up & Go" options and plans to continue to add drive-up and go stores throughout the country as it works to make grocery shopping even faster.

During its fiscal first quarter, the company reported a 276% increase in digital sales.

Albertsons Companies operates grocery brands across 34 states as well as the District of Columbia including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs,

