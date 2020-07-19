Taco Bell removing 12 menu items in August

Taco Bell is removing 12 menu items across six categories to clear out space on its menu and "create a more efficient" experience, the company announced on Friday.

The select tacos, burritos, specialties, Cravings Value, snacks and breakfast items will no longer be available starting on Aug 13, according to Taco Bell's press release. There is an exception for the brand's Quesarito, which will be removed from menu boards in physical locations but will be available for online orders on the Taco Bell website or app.

Taco Bell menu items scheduled for removal in August:

Tacos

--Grilled Steak Soft Taco

Burritos

--7-Layer Burrito --Quesarito (Exception applies)

Specialties

--Nachos Supreme

Cravings Value

--Beefy Fritos Burrito --Spicy Tostada --Triple Layer Nachos --Spicy Potato Soft Taco

Snacks

--Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes --Loaded Grillers (Cheesy Potato, Beefy Nacho) --Chips & Dips

Breakfast

--Mini Skillet Bowl

For the vegetarian menu items that are leaving, Taco Bell states that customers can still order plant-based meals by customizing their selection. As an example, the fast food chain pointed out that vegetarians can switch out meat-based protein for beans on any menu item. The company also stressed that it will have a vegetarian symbol on its menu to indicate which products are actually a fit for meat-free diets.

McDonald's, which slimmed down its menu during the coronavirus pandemic, said last month it would bring back some of the items that were cut.

FOX Business reached out to Taco Bell on whether the soon-to-be removed items are tied to sales but the fast food chain did not immediately respond.

Outside of the menu items that are scheduled to exit next month, two menu items will be joining Taco Bell's roster, such as the $5 Grande Nachos Box and $1 Beef Burrito.

The nachos box will be available for a limited time and is set to include tortilla chips, seasoned beef, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, three-cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, reduced-fat sour cream and a medium drink. The simplified beef burrito will take place of the Beefy Fritos Burrito on Taco Bell’s Cravings Value menu category.

Moreover, Taco Bell stated that its Food Innovation team is continuously evolving its menu.

In its own words, the brand wrote, "And while change is hard, a simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new fan favorites, continued progress in categories such as plant-based diets, and even opportunities for the return of some classics on a limited time basis."