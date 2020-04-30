Taco Bell releases taco bar kit — here’s how much it’ll cost

A new item is coming to Taco Bell’s menu this week.

Continue Reading Below

On Friday, the fast-food chain, owned by Yum! Brands, will release its “At Home Taco Bar,” according to a press release from the company.

The $25 deconstructed taco bar includes “eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, 6 oz. of nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, hot sauce packets and napkins,” the press release said.

CHICK-FIL-A LAUNCHES MEAL KITS AS MORE PEOPLE COOK AT HOME

“Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we’re finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again,” Melissa Friebe, Taco Bell’s senior vice president of brand marketing and consumer insights, said in a statement.

The taco bar will be available for delivery or contactless drive-thrus, according to the press release.

SWEETGREEN DEBUTS DINNER DISHES AS CORONAVIRUS KEEPS CUSTOMERS AT HOME

The chain will also be releasing recipe cards “straight from the Taco Bell Test Kitchen,” the release said.

Starting Sunday, fans will be able to find instructions to make classic Taco Bell dishes as well as new recipes on Taco Bell’s blog.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

There will also be recipes for Taco Bell-inspired drinks, according to the press release.

“No matter the meal they create, we’re excited to give fans a new at home Taco Bell experience,” Friebe said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 86.43 -1.03 -1.18%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS