Food and Drinks

Taco Bell launching ‘Veggie Mode’ featuring new versions of classic items

Menu items include the Black Bean Chalupa Supreme and Spicy Potato Soft Taco

By FOXBusiness
Going vegetarian at Taco Bell is only a swipe away.

The restaurant chain on Tuesday announced “Veggie Mode," a new ordering option available at its in-store ordering kiosks that offers a vegetarian alternative for most of its menu items.

TACO BELL VIGIL AT PENN STATE AFTER LOCATION CLOSED

When diners swipe on the menu, they’ll get access to all of Taco Bell’s non-meat options, nearly 50 of which are certified by the American Vegetarian Association. Many of the options were not previously been included on Taco Bell’s standard menu either, like the Black Bean Chalupa Supreme, Layered Vegetarian Burrito and Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

The feature will roll out nationwide on March 12.

“We’ve been doing vegetarian for a long time, but that is not enough for us," Missy Schaaphok, Taco Bell’s global nutrition and sustainability manager, said in a press release. “People should be given more options than one plant-based choice.”

Yum! Brands is the parent company of Taco Bell. Its stock was down 8.1 percent year-to-date through Monday.

