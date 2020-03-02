Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Taco Bell vigil at Penn State after location closed

The State College, Pa., shop shuttered suddenly surprising students

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more on Taco Bell inflating managers' salaries.video

Taco Bell testing $100K salaries for managers

FOX Business' Jeff Flock with more on Taco Bell inflating managers' salaries.

Penn State students gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of a campus staple: Taco Bell.

Continue Reading Below

A large group of students, former employees and locals can be seen placing candles and flowers at the site of the State College, Pa., location at a vigil organized by computer science major Prajesh Patel, after the Mexican fast-food chain was abruptly closed last week.

“We were all shooketh after hearing about the closing of this beautiful, beautiful State College establishment,” Patel told the Daily Collegian, the school’s student-run paper. "Taco Bell was our home away from home, and added spice to our life.”

TACO BELL WILL PAY SOME WORKERS $100000 THIS YEAR

In another statement posted on the event’s Facebook invitation page, a user wrote, “Being one of the best spots to spend a late night out, Taco Bell can never be replaced.”

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business but sources told the Daily Collegian that “legal issues” could have provoked the closing.

The chain has about 7,000 locations worldwide, and roughly 140 locations per state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS