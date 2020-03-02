Taco Bell vigil at Penn State after location closed

Penn State students gathered Sunday to mourn the loss of a campus staple: Taco Bell.

A large group of students, former employees and locals can be seen placing candles and flowers at the site of the State College, Pa., location at a vigil organized by computer science major Prajesh Patel, after the Mexican fast-food chain was abruptly closed last week.

“We were all shooketh after hearing about the closing of this beautiful, beautiful State College establishment,” Patel told the Daily Collegian, the school’s student-run paper. "Taco Bell was our home away from home, and added spice to our life.”

In another statement posted on the event’s Facebook invitation page, a user wrote, “Being one of the best spots to spend a late night out, Taco Bell can never be replaced.”

Taco Bell did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business but sources told the Daily Collegian that “legal issues” could have provoked the closing.

The chain has about 7,000 locations worldwide, and roughly 140 locations per state.

