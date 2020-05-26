Taco Bell, fast food restaurants hiring for new coronavirus jobs

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Some of the country's biggest restaurant chains are on hiring for new positions born out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taco Bell and its franchisees and licensees are creating new jobs specifically tailored to coronavirus-induced health and safety measures so customers can be better served from a distance, the company announced.

The chain, which is planning to hire at least 30,000 workers this summer, has created new positions such as delivery managers, curbside pickup personnel and workers to help streamline mobile app orders and its drive-thru in addition to sanitation workers. It previously ramped up its health measures with contactless service, mask and glove requirements for workers.

FAST-FOOD CHAINS OPEN DURING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

"We work closely with our franchisees to ensure that we're meeting the needs of our restaurant teams. Their safety and wellbeing remain our first priority. With this new hiring wave, we look forward to expanding our Taco Bell family and providing great, safe jobs to even more people," Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell's Chief People Officer said in a statement.

FAST FOOD CHAINS COMPETE FOR CORONAVIRUS DELIVERY SPIKE

When the coronavirus broke out in the U.S. in mid-March, bigger fast-food chains such as McDonald's, Dunkin,' and Yum Brands-owned Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC pivoted to drive-thru, delivery or take out only, in some form. Now, as more restaurants get the green light to open for dine-in service at a lesser capacity, more jobs to ensure sanitation and social distancing measures are needed.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Taco Bell joins a number of chains that have pivoted hiring efforts to accommodate eaters in the age of coronavirus. Pizza chain giant Dominos in March said it had more than 10,000 openings for delivery drivers, pizza makers and customer service representatives to accommodate more takeout orders.

Still, the reality is many franchise owners may not be able to survive the crisis with lost revenue from having to shutter dining rooms. McDonald's said it will take millions of dollars to help struggling U.S. franchisees and urged that some will need to downsize or close locations, Bloomberg News reported last week.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS