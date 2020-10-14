Taco Bell partners with DoorDash for delivery services

There is a new way for diners to get Taco Bell delivered.

Continue Reading Below

The fast-food chain and food delivery platform DoorDash announced a partnership Wednesday. DoorDash will be available to provide delivery at more than 5,500 Taco Bell restaurants.

Toby Espinosa, vice president of business development at DoorDash, said in a press release that the partnership covers more than 75% of Taco Bell’s U.S. locations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 96.52 +0.51 +0.53% GRUB GRUBHUB INC 81.29 +5.47 +7.21%

“This partnership has been a long time in the making and we’re excited to offer Taco Bell fans across the country another way to get their favorite tacos, burritos and quesadillas to their doorsteps,” Espinosa said.

To promote the partnership, customers who order via DoorDash between Oct. 15 and Oct. 24 will be able to get half off the price when ordering the “Nachos Party Pack” and get free delivery when spending $15 or more.

The party pack is Taco Bell’s “biggest nachos box ever,” according to the chain. It includes beef, cheese sauce, refried beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream.

TACO BELL REMOVING MEXICAN PIZZA, MORE FAN-FAVORITE MENU ITEMS

“Growing delivery has always been a priority for the brand and through this partnership we’re thrilled to give fans exclusive offers that are sure to spice up any celebration,” Nikki Lawson, Taco Bell’s chief global brand officer, said in a press release.

Taco Bell previously had an exclusive delivery partnership with Grubhub as part of a deal the chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, inked with the delivery platform for Taco Bell and KFC in 2018.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

However, Grubhub reportedly canceled the deal over the summer and Yum has since sued Grubhub, alleging that Grubhub’s move could cause customers to pay close to 40% more in fees, Bloomberg reported.

The new deal with DoorDash could put Taco Bell in front of more customers.

Grubhub is one of the largest players in the restaurant food delivery business, but DoorDash is leading the industry. As of August, DoorDash accounted for a 46% share of sales, while Grubhub had 21%, according to analytics firm Second Measure.