Taco Bell appoints Lil Nas X as its chief impact officer

Taco Bell announced that it has made Lil Nas X its ‘chief impact officer.’

In a press release, the company described the newly created position as an "honorary role" which will help him "collaborate with the brand experience from the inside out." In 2017, the rapper worked at an Atlanta-based Taco Bell restaurant.

CEO of Taco Bell Mark King said, "Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans - including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people."

According to the press release, the fast food chain will be coordinating with the musician and the release of his new album "Montero." Taco Bell will be launching new menu innovations and tapping into Lil Nas X’ history with the company.

"Lil Nas X is one of the most important voices of this generation," said Jennifer Frommer, SVP Brand Partnerships & Commercial Sync at Columbia Records. "His expertise in understanding social media and youth culture alongside his skills in creating great music makes this partnership with Taco Bell exciting, brave and one of the most innovative campaigns I've had the pleasure of creating."