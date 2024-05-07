Sylvester Stallone's watches to go on sale, including a Patek that could fetch millions

Sylvester Stallone is sending nearly a dozen luxury watches to the auction block next month.

When the watches go up for auction, the "undisputed centerpiece" will be the Patek Philippe Reference 6300G-010 Grandmaster Chime the actor has owned for some time, according to Sotheby’s. The rare timepiece could wind up going for $2.5 million to $5 million.

The auction house will take bids on 11 watches that belong to Stallone during its upcoming Important Watches auction in New York City.

Sotheby’s said the actor’s never-worn Grandmaster Chime is "distinguished as the first example" of its model "to ever appear at auction" not geared toward charity.

"I had always thought of this as something to just be admired. I wasn’t going to covet and keep it forever. That’s just not my personality," Stallone said in a video published by the auction house. "I tend to enjoy things, and then I like to share them."

Patek Philippe built Stallone’s Grandmaster Chime with an 18-karat white gold case with a "hobnail" pattern.

It boasts "a total of twenty complications, including five chiming modes, a reversible case, two independent dials, and six patented innovations," Sotheby’s also said.

The buyer will receive an engraved presentation box, certificate of origin, collection book, cufflinks, an iPad with a Patek Philippe leather case and other luxurious accessories in addition to the Grandmaster Chime.

The Grandmaster Chime and the other soon-to-be-auctioned watches represent part of a collection that Stallone has spent many years creating, according to Sotheby’s.

"I’ve had the privilege of owning some truly remarkable watches over the years, each with its own unique character and history," Stallone said in a press release. "I enjoy the collecting process like so many others in this passionate community who don’t just see watches as an accessory but admire them for their history, craftsmanship, artistry – but most importantly – how they make them feel."

The 10 additional watches Stallone is looking to sell come from brands like Panerai, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Piaget and Cartier.

The estimates for how much they’ll bring at auction vary by watch. The second-highest, a Patek Philippe Nautilus, is projected to reach $200,000 to $400,000, according to Sotheby’s. At the lower end, there is a Piaget and a Panerai valued at $6,000 to $12,000 by the auction house.

"While parting ways with this collection is bittersweet, I cherish that I’ve owned them with pride and hope they will be appreciated and admired in their next homes," Stallone said.

The 77-year-old actor has won a Golden Globe and been nominated for three Oscars during his Hollywood career.