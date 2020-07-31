Backyard swimming pools back ordered until 2021

Pool parties may be delayed until 2021.

Continue Reading Below

Supply and production-related issues as a result of the coronavirus pandemic have some pool retailers drowning in back orders with consumers on waiting lists through March 2021.

Sheila Berry, who runs her family’s 42-year-old business Berry Family Pools in Longview, Texas, has a waiting list of nearly 150 orders, twice as many as last summer before the pandemic. She says production delays and sky-high demand is what’s slowing down order fulfillment.

HOW MUCH DOES A SWIMMING POOL COST?

“It’s a whole different world for us." Berry told FOX Business. "It’s a waiting game.”

Berry Family Pools relies on the company Doughboy, which sells above ground swimming pools manufactured in Arkansas. But due to nationwide shutdowns in mid-March delaying production, getting materials has been delayed.

“Due to high demand for pools, we find ourselves greatly impacted with unforeseen challenges including lack of raw materials to produce product and staffing fluctuation due to the COVID-19 virus,” Doughboy posted in a message to consumers on its website.

Berry says pool manufacturers are waiting on parts sold from companies in China and Canada.

OUTDOOR FURNITURE SALES ARE UP AS CORONAVIRUS CANCELS SUMMER VACATIONS

But with the kids at home, and the uncertainty surrounding back-to-school, homeowners are wanting to invest in the pools now more than ever. Berry Family Pools charges between $5,000 and $19,000 for above ground pools and installation and Berry says some people are offering to throw down up to $2,000 extra to get bumped up on the waitlist, which, she says, she won't take.

THE BEST WAY TO PAY FOR A SWIMMING POOL

“I did a whole seasons worth of sales in three months,” she said.

Berry sells up to five swimming pools a day now on average, she said. The company made $1 million, which is what the business typically makes in an entire year, during the first four months of 2020. The orders skyrocketed between March, when COVID-19 lockdown orders began to be issued, through May.

Interest in backyard pools comes amid a time when the virus continues to reshape summer plans around the nation. The pandemic has limited travel and vacation options throughout the U.S. Although restrictions are beginning to ease in various communities, most community pools continue to remain off-limits.

And although some beaches are slowly allowing residents to hit the sand once again, local governments are limiting gatherings and emphasizing social distancing guidelines due to the fear that the virus may resurge and lead to another economic shutdown.

Indeed, swimming pools were the third-most searched term in May this year on Google.

And more Americans are investing in backyard furniture with more time spent at home this summer as coronavirus cases spike. Overstock.com's patio furniture sales increased 225 percent year over year since April 1. Outdoor recreational items like pool and gardening items saw 360 percent year-over-year growth since April 1.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS