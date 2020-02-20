Expand / Collapse search
Supreme Oreos selling for thousands on eBay

The designer cookies are being hawked for $4,000 on the resale market

By FOXBusiness
Supreme partnering with Oreo on $104 pack of branded cookies

Designer brand Supreme is teaming up with Oreos to release a red cookie which will cost $8 for three.

Supreme Oreos are selling for thousands on eBay.

The stock is rising on Supreme Oreos – and they haven’t even gone on sale yet.

The designer brand Supreme is teaming up with Oreos to release a red cookie which will cost $8 for three.

The streetwear brand teamed up with America’s favorite cookie for an edible collaboration featuring the treats died in the clothing company’s signature bright red with its logo, sandwiching Oreo’s crème filling. They have an $8 price tag for a three-pack — and they’re already on the resale market for $4,000 on eBay.

Supreme Oreos are selling for $4,000 on eBay. (eBay). 

The current bidding price for a package of three Supreme Oreos is $4,000 on eBay plus another $4.60 for shipping. A package of regular Oreos costs around $3.50.

SUPREME, OREO LAUNCH 'DESIGNER' COOKIE COLLABORATION

Supreme, a fashion brand known for slapping its label on everything from T-shirts and hoodies to skateboards, lawn chairs and even Ziploc bags, will drop its spring/summer collection Thursday in stores.

Not everyone seems to be a fan of Supreme's hype cookies. Some scoffed at the thought of spending hundreds of dollars on Oreos when the designer desert was announced.

"No one's paying $250 for some Oreos," one person wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS