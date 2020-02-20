Supreme Oreos selling for thousands on eBay

Supreme Oreos are selling for thousands on eBay.

Continue Reading Below

The stock is rising on Supreme Oreos – and they haven’t even gone on sale yet.

The streetwear brand teamed up with America’s favorite cookie for an edible collaboration featuring the treats died in the clothing company’s signature bright red with its logo, sandwiching Oreo’s crème filling. They have an $8 price tag for a three-pack — and they’re already on the resale market for $4,000 on eBay.

The current bidding price for a package of three Supreme Oreos is $4,000 on eBay plus another $4.60 for shipping. A package of regular Oreos costs around $3.50.

SUPREME, OREO LAUNCH 'DESIGNER' COOKIE COLLABORATION

Supreme, a fashion brand known for slapping its label on everything from T-shirts and hoodies to skateboards, lawn chairs and even Ziploc bags, will drop its spring/summer collection Thursday in stores.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Not everyone seems to be a fan of Supreme's hype cookies. Some scoffed at the thought of spending hundreds of dollars on Oreos when the designer desert was announced.

"No one's paying $250 for some Oreos," one person wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS