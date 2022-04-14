Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children.

Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA)," according to the CPSC.

Telebrands' Hempvana pain relief products contain lidocaine and must also be packed in child-resistant packaging, according to officials.

The CPSC warned consumers that Rea Wellness' products pose "a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children." Meanwhile, Telebrands' packaging poses a risk of poisoning if a young child swallows or places the product on their skin.

In both cases, consumers should "immediately" move the recalled products to a safe location where a child cannot access them, according to the recall notices.

Telebrands' recall includes 183,000 units of pain relief products. This includes the Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Night with Lidocaine, Hempväna Ultra Strength Pain Relief Cream Turmeric with Lidocaine, and Hempväna Pain Relieving Hand & Body Lotion with Lidocaine.

Those products were sold at major retailers nationwide and online at Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Rite Aid and CVS between April 2021 and January 2022.



Rea Wellness' recall includes over 190,000 units of product. Those products were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at ThriveMarket, Amazon and FabFitFun from October 2020 to February 2022.

Consumers who purchased one of Telebrands' recalled products are instructed to contact the company on how to safely dispose of the product and to receive a full refund or a free child-resistant closure for the jar products, according to the recall notice.

The company is also offering a $15 digital coupon code that can be used toward Hempväna products.

Consumers who purchased one of Rae Wellness' recalled products should also call the company for directions on how to properly dispose of it and get a full refund.