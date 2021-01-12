Super Nintendo World launches virtual tour ahead of grand opening

Super Nintendo World may not be open to visitors until next month, but fans can now get a sneak peek.

Universal Studios Japan launched a virtual tour of its new theme park in Osaka, Japan, last week.

The “highly themed and immersive” theme park will open with two interactive rides, several other interactive games, restaurants and gift shops.

The virtual tour begins by showing fans Bowser’s castle, where Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge is.

According to a press release from Universal Studios Japan, guests wear headsets to ride the “life-sized Mario Kart experience” and can throw virtual shells to take out opponents and get ahead on some of the iconic courses from the Mario Kart game series.

The tour also shows the other interactive ride, Yoshi’s Adventure, on Mount Beanpole.

“Hang on to Yoshi as you search for Captain Toad on a treasure hunt!” the virtual tour says. “Get a spectacular view of the Mushroom Kingdom from Mount Beanpole while having fun on this ride that's perfect for the whole family.”

According to the release, guests ride on Yoshi’s back on a “treasure hunting adventure” led by Captain Toad and have to find three colored eggs.

Aside from Yoshi’s Adventure and Mario Kart, Super Nintendo World also offers even more immersive experiences, including a challenge to “infiltrate Bowser Jr.’s lair” and join with other guests to “take him on,” the virtual tour says.

According to the press release, some of the interactive portions of the park -- including collecting virtual coins and stamps -- require a Power-Up Band, which costs ¥3,200 (about $39 USD).

Finally, the tour shows fans the theme park’s restaurants -- Kinopio’s Cafe, Yoshi’s Snack Island and Pit Stop Popcorn -- and the theme park’s gift shops -- Mario Motors and 1UP Factory.

Super Nintendo World’s grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 4, which coincides with Universal Studio Japan’s 20th anniversary.

Universal Studios Japan -- owned by NBCUniversal's parent company, Comcast -- is following strict coronavirus health and safety protocols, the release said.