Netflix unveils plans to release movies every week in 2021 with star-studded sizzle reel

As the coronavirus pandemic sends the movie theater industry into a tailspin, Netflix is stepping up to bridge the gap by promising the release of at least one original film every week in 2021.

The immensely popular streaming service released a star-studded sizzle reel showing off the more than 70 titles it’s expecting to drop in the new year. Hosted by the stars of the highly anticipated movie “Red Notice” -- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds -- the trio takes viewers through the list of action, comedy, musical and dramatic films expected to drop on Netflix throughout the year.

They’re joined by other stars such as Halle Berry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joey King, Amy Adams, Chris Hemsworth, Melissa McCarthy and many more.

In addition to "Red Notice," other highlights include sneak peeks at the Western “The Harder They Fall” with Regina King and Idris Elba as well as "Batman vs. Superman" director Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” starring boldfaced names such as Dave Bautista and Tig Notaro. Also in the reel are Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence for their film “Don’t Look Up.”

The sizzle reel also gives fans their first look at the final installments in trilogies “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “The Kissing Booth.”

Netflix is in a solid position to dominate the movie business in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force theaters to either close or starve for new content to release. Studios have been postponing much of their marketable tentpoles to later in the year for fear that no one will be able or willing to attend a theater to see them.

Netflix, meanwhile, can release new content directly to people’s homes on its platform, leaving it uninhibited by the pandemic. As a result, it’s possible that the conversation surrounding movies in 2021 will be largely dominated by Netflix originals.

To help users plan out their year of movie watching, below are all the titles Netflix announced in its sizzle reel Tuesday:

ACTION Army of the Dead Awake Kate Outside the Wire (January 15) Red Notice Sweet Girl

HORROR Fear Street Trilogy No One Gets Out Alive There's Someone Inside Your House Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER Blood Red Sky Beckett Escape from Spiderhead Intrusion Munich O2 Night Teeth The Swarm The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI Stowaway

ROMANCE A Castle For Christmas Fuimos Canciones Kissing Booth 3 Love Hard The Last Letter from Your Lover The Princess Switch 3 To All The Boys: Always and Forever Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA Beauty Blonde Bombay Rose Bruised Concrete CowboyFever Dream Malcolm & Marie (February 5) Monster Penguin Bloom (January 27) Pieces of a Woman (January 7) The Dig (January 29) The Guilty The Hand of God The Power of the Dog The Starling The White Tiger (January 22) Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film Unt. Graham King

WESTERN The Harder They Fall

COMEDY 8 Rue de l'Humanité Afterlife of the Party Bad Trip Don't Look Up Double Dad I Care A Lot (February 19) Moxie (March 3) The Last Mercenary Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY A Boy Called Christmas A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep Back to the Outback Finding ‘Ohana (January 29) Nightbooks Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Robin Robin Skater Girl The Loud House Movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans Wish Dragon YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL A Week Away tick, tick...BOOM