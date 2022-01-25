Super Bowl 2022: Best TV and speaker deals ahead of the big game

Everyone wants a big TV for the big game.

For anyone thinking of upgrading their home entertainment equipment, this is a good time of year to start looking. Many companies are offering sales ahead of Super Bowl 2022, while also trying to clear out the previous year’s models to make room for the new ones.

Best Buy has a variety of big-screen TVs on sale, including many from Samsung, Sony and LG. For example, a 65-inch Sony X85J Series LED 4k UHD that normally retails for $1,199.99 is on sale for just $799.99.

Meanwhile, Walmart is offering a 55-inch LG 4k LED TV for $398, which is marked down from $468. Walmart also has TVs from Samsung, Vizio and Philips on sale, along with several other smaller brands.

Some people may be looking for something a bit bigger like a 70-inch Samsung QLED 4k LED TV, which Walmart has marked down from $1,347.99 to $1,047.99.

TVs have gotten thinner over the past decade, which means that certain sacrifices have been made. This means that many modern TVs don’t have great speakers, which can be a problem when trying to watch the game with a big group of people.

Best Buy is offering a Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer that normally costs $400 for only $300.

As for Roku, it makes a device that’s a speaker and streaming box all in one, which is handy for those who don’t want a ton of devices plugged in near the TV. The Roku Streambars normally start at $130 (with higher-end models getting more expensive), but Amazon is offering the base model for $99.

People who are looking for a big upgrade may be considering a projector. It’s the easiest way to get a huge screen inside a house, and these devices can also be used outdoors. While the Hisense L9G TriChroma Short Throw Projector still costs a hefty $4,999 at Amazon, that price is reduced from $6,500.