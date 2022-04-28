Summer travel will boom this season amid high demand: Avelo Airlines CEO

More travelers will be packing their bags this summer as air travel demand continues to soar, according to Avelo Airlines CEO.

"We're seeing it in our bookings and I think the whole industry is seeing the same thing. There's just a lot of demand to travel," Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy told "Varney & Co." Thursday.

Levy pointed out that summer travel will boom this season since the coronavirus pandemic subsided. He said travelers "feel safe enough" and are "excited" to book trips.

His comments come as Avelo Airlines announced five more routes to Orlando, Florida and opened up a third hub in the Sunshine State.

The company added new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport to Orlando International Airport and service is set to start in June. Booking prices start at $39 each way.

Levy suggested that Florida has "without a doubt" become the top travel vacation destination in America.

"Florida truly just has exceptional demand, and it's becoming more of a year-round destination, which is really exciting for us to take advantage of," he remarked.

Varney asked Levy whether he’s seen resistance from travelers due to very expensive ticket prices.

"We have low cost. We have low fares, and so our business is about filling up airplanes," Levy answered.

"Certainly we need to take our prices up to deal with things like energy prices, which is obviously gone up quite a bit."

He added that Avelo Airlines is a low fare operator, and they offer incredible value to their customers.

"Apart from that… it's a good economy. People have a lot of disposable income, and they want to get out there… fly around, especially in the summer," Levy added. "This summer is going to be terrific."