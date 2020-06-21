Summer 2020 movie releases that will show as theaters reopen

With more movie theaters opening throughout the country as coronavirus restrictions ease, select studios are sticking to the release dates of their July and August blockbusters – a decision that may be understandable considering the global film industry might have lost up to $5 billion due to the shutdowns, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Continue Reading Below

CINEMARK TO BEGIN REOPENING THEATERS FRIDAY, FEATURE THESE CLASSIC MOVIES AHEAD OF NEW RELEASES

Here are four movies so far that will be gracing the silver screen this season instead of being distributed on streaming services like Tom Hanks' World War II period drama "Greyhound" and Angelina Jolie's "The One & Only Ivan."

HOLLYWOOD LIKELY TO CUT CERTAIN SCENES FROM MOVIES AS THEATERS REOPEN

Movies releasing in July 2020

Mulan

Release Date: July 24, 2020

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan stars esteemed Chinese actors Yifei Liu Donnie Yen and Li Gong to bring this film to life. Viewers get to watch Mulan go into disguise as a male warrior in the place of her father.

CORONAVIRUS HAS MOST AMERICANS WANTING TO WATCH NEW MOVIES AT HOME

Tenet

Release Date: July 31, 2020

Directed by Christopher Nolan, "Tenet" is an action-adventure espionage film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattison and Elizabeth Debicki.

WHY DID THE DRIVE-IN MOVIE INDUSTRY DIE?

Movies releasing in August 2020

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Release Date: August 14, 2020

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter take the lead in "Bill & Ted Face the Music," a sci-fi comedy about two rockers who get transported into the future as middle-aged dads.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The New Mutants

Release Date: August 28, 2020

Marvel's X-Men franchise is getting another reboot, and this time it stars Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt. The film is set to follow the quintet as they gain supernatural abilities and fight to get out of a secret facility.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS