Cinemark to begin reopening theaters Friday, feature these classic movies ahead of new releases

Armed with a slate of classic movie titles, Cinemark will begin welcoming back moviegoers to theaters in Texas this week with plans to reopen its 555 cinemas by July 17.

The phased reopening will kick off in Dallas-area theaters on Friday, with the remaining phases to take place between July 3 and July 17, the company announced Wednesday.

Before the return of new Hollywood releases, the theaters will showcase some of Tinsel Town's "most loved" titles at a reduced price. For $5 per adult and $3 for children and seniors, movie fanatics can enjoy films including the 1984 release of "Ghostbusters," "Wonder Woman" "Goonies," "Jurassic Park" and "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

"The reopening of our theatres is going to be a celebration, and we invite moviegoers to join us for special welcome back pricing on what we’re calling 'Comeback Classics,' as well as traditional concession favorites," said Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.

The company, the third-largest movie theater operator in the nation, operates 6,145 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America.

Like its competitors, the company is also implementing strict safety measures to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, including reduced operating hours, staggered showtimes and enhanced disinfecting of each auditorium every morning as well as between showtimes.

Guests are "encouraged" to wear face coverings. Depending on local guidance, however, face coverings may be mandatory for entry in certain locations. Additionally, every Cinemark employee will be required to wear a face mask and gloves.

The company also promised that it's also working to increase the fresh air intake within its theaters. In doing so, it's using High-Efficiency Particulate Absorbing filtration in all vacuums, Cinemark said.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payments. Cash payments will not be accepted for the foreseeable future, the company cautioned.

Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and the company promises to provide a full ticket refund if that were to occur.

"While Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, guests and communities, we have developed The Cinemark Standard for an extra level of cleaning and sanitizing that guests will notice from the moment they walk back through our doors," said Zoradi.

Their comeback comes after the spread of the novel coronavirus brought Hollywood to a standstill in March, with theaters all over the world closing their doors.