Subway faces backlash over 'distasteful' sign at Georgia store referencing imploded Titan sub: 'Do better'

A phrase added to a Subway restaurant sign in Georgia appeared to poke fun at the Titan submersible in which five people onboard were killed as it was descending the Atlantic toward the 1912 wreckage of the Titanic.

The sign in Rincon, a suburb of Savannah, read "Our subs don’t implode," WTOC 11 reported. A store manager told the news outlet that the sign has since been removed.

"We have been in contact with the franchise about this matter and made it clear that this kind of comment has no place in our business," a statement from Subway to Fox News Digital said. "The sign has since been removed."

The sign appeared to refer to the OceanGate Titan sub, which was heading toward the Titanic wreckage when it lost contact with its mothership less than two hours into the trip to the ocean floor.

All five people onboard – OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire Hamish Harding, Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman – died on June 18 when it suffered a "catastrophic" implosion, officials said after the debris was found on June 22.

Social media users were quick to sound off.

"@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better," one user tweeted.

"This is what we are doing now ? Making fun of people who lost their lives," another wrote.

"In Rincon, GA; I would love to hear what @Subway says about this... IMO, it's horrible taste for a chain that is trying to reinvent themselves," another said.

