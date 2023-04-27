Meghan Markle taps Hollywood agency for film, television production: report

Meghan Markle is coming back to Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed on with WME, according to Variety. CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller – an agent who represents Serena Williams and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – will make up her team.

The talent agency will also represent her and Prince Harry's nonprofit organization, Archewell, going forward.

According to Variety, "film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building will be explored."

Reps for Emanuel and Archewell did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Markle's new move in Tinseltown comes after the debut of "Harry & Meghan," which rocked headlines in December.

The couple's six-part documentary was streaming platform Netflix's biggest documentary debut.

Prior to her marriage into the royal family, Markle had a career in acting.

She had a role in the television series "Suits" the 2013 movie "Random Encounters" and "Remember Me" in 2010. According to the outlet, "acting will not be an area of focus" for WME.

The news of Markle signing to a talent agency also comes after Buckingham Palace announced that she will not attend King Charles' coronation with her husband on May 6.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," the Palace previously shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday the same day as King Charles' Westminster Abbey ceremony.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People magazine. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

The source continued, "They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'"