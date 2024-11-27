Struggling with your Thanksgiving turkey? This company has a helpline

Turkey is a popular Thanksgiving dish for millions of Americans each year.

More than two-thirds of American adults intend to dine on turkey as part of their Thanksgiving meal, according to a recent Economist/YouGov poll. Among those cooking the turkey themselves, some first-time and experienced turkey cookers may find themselves in need of help making the bird.

Major turkey producer Butterball has a Turkey Talk-Line that can provide guidance. The line, staffed by more than 50 experts, officially went live at the beginning of the month and remains open through Dec. 24.

People can consult Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts about their turkey questions – and issues – by phone, text message, social media, live chats and other methods.

AMERICAN'S HOSTING THANKSGIVING TO SPEND 19% MORE THAN LAST YEAR: REPORT

The 2024 holiday season marks the 43rd year Butterball has operated the line.

"The Butterball Turkey Talk-Like began in 1981 with just six operators that fielded 11,000 calls that season," Turkey Talk-Line expert Andrea Balitewicz told FOX Business. "Since then, Turkey Talk-Line experts have assisted millions of holiday hosts."

More than 100,000 people in the U.S. and Canada seek turkey-related advice from Butterball during the time the helpline is open, according to Butterball’s website.

"We expect to receive a lot of calls on Thanksgiving, as it is typically our busiest day of the year," Balitewicz said. "Many people call to ask questions about what they should do if they forgot to thaw their turkey… Other common questions include how to roast a turkey, checking for doneness and what to do with leftovers."

More than a whopping 10,000 inquiries are received by the Turkey Talk-Line on Thanksgiving, the Butterball website said.

The people working the helpline "have a background in food (nutritionists, food scientists, chefs, food stylists, etc.)," according to Balitewicz.

TRAVELING BY PLANE FOR THANKSGIVING? HOW AIRLINE REFUND RULES CAN HELP WHERE FLIGHTS ARE CANCELED, DELAYED

Ahead of the annual service going live, staffers also undergo training.

"Each Talk-Line expert also goes through Butterball University prior to our opening on Nov. 1, in which the senior experts walk through the turkey cooking process as well as how to respond to various phone calls throughout the holiday season," the Balitewicz said. "We meet with new staff members and each one is assigned their own turkey to prepare. We spend a lot of time just looking at the package, opening it, evaluating each turkey and talking about different cooking methods."

Balitewicz said some of her favorite calls "are the ones that get to the heart of why we do this work," adding, "It feels so rewarding to be able to help someone when they are most in need of a friendly voice on the other line."

TURKEY COSTS LESS THIS THANKSGIVING AS PRICES FALL FOR SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR

Ahead of Thanksgiving this year, the American Farm Bureau Federation reported turkeys were cheaper compared with 2023. Turkeys weighing 16 pounds averaged $25.67, it said.

Overall, a Thanksgiving meal feeding 10 people was expected to cost $58.08, according to the AFBF.