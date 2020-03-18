3 biggest coronavirus fears

Amid panic surrounding the coronavirus, Americans have been on an emotional rollercoaster.

Four in 10 said their lives have been disrupted as a result of the outbreak and more than 30 percent feel that related worries have had a negative impact on their mental health.

Of those who are concerned, three major fears stand out, according to new data from the Kaiser Family Foundation Coronavirus Poll of more than 1,200 adults nationwide.

The biggest worry is family.

More than 60 percent of respondents worry that someone in their family will get sick. The United States had roughly 8,900 COVID-19 cases Wednesday afternoon and that number is growing rapidly. Health officials are urging the public to limit social contact.

Americans are also worried about money, as businesses across the country close their doors and workers in industries from food to entertainment are temporarily out of work.

About 50 percent of survey-takers fear their retirement or college savings will be hit.

Aside from family and finances, however, people are worried about themselves. Nearly 40 percent of respondents worry they won’t be able to afford testing or treatment if they need it.

The news isn’t all bad, though. More than 80 percent of Americans feel they have the information they need to stay safe, and over 70 percent say they trust the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, which have both been providing frequent guidance, as sources for updated and reliable information.

Since first reports of COVID-19, the virus has infected more than 217,000 people worldwide and resulted in roughly 9,000 deaths. The Trump administration said Tuesday it’s working to send money to impacted Americans as well as additional guidance to keep the public safe.

