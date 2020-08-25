Stop & Shop offering flu shots at over 250 locations across Northeast

With health officials urging people to get flu vaccinations this fall amid the coronavirus crisis, Stop & Shop recently announced it secured additional flu vaccines as it anticipates higher demand.

The grocer is offering flu shots at more than 250 Stop & Shop pharmacy locations across the Northeast, per a recent company press release.

Customers getting a flu shot are required to wear face coverings, and pharmacists will wear masks, face shields and gloves, per the release.

“Since we expect the circulation of the seasonal flu virus and COVID-19 virus to coincide, it is more important than ever to get your flu shot,” Brittany Orlando, clinical pharmacist who oversees healthcare programs at Stop & Shop pharmacies across New England and Mid-Atlantic regions, told Fox News in an e-mail statement.

“While there is not yet a vaccine for COVID-19 available, we know that the flu vaccine is our best defense against the flu each year and can greatly reduce your risk of getting sick from at least one of these illnesses,” Orlando wrote.

There were up to 740,000 flu hospitalizations from October 2019 through April 4, 2020, according to preliminary estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Orlando noted that if more people get the flu vaccine this year, it would free up more hospital space for COVID-19 patients. At the Stop & Shop “immunization areas” there will be “strict disinfecting and sanitization measures in place between each patient,” per the company news release.

“Stop & Shop is ready to take care of its communities this flu season,” Katie Thornell, director of pharmacy at Stop & Shop, said, per the release. “We are well-stocked and offer immunizations without appointments.”

Thornell said prices depend on customers’ insurance plans, though “most end up being low or no-cost.” The Stop & Shop pharmacies also offer other immunizations too, like shingles and pneumonia vaccines, per the release.

