Stevie Nicks in $100M publishing rights deal with Primary Wave Music

Stevie Nicks has parted ways with a majority of her music publishing rights.

Continue Reading Below

The 72-year-old musical superstar -- known for her solo work as well has her performances with Fleetwood Mac -- sold the rights to Primary Wave Music, which announced the deal in a news release Friday.

Citing people familiar with the transaction, the Wall Street Journal reported the sale was made to the tune of $100 million, giving the company an 80% stake in the rights.

Included in the deal are the rights to hits such as "Edge of Seventeen," "Landslide," "Stand Back," "Rihannon" and "Dreams."

STEVIE NICKS SAYS THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC IS A REAL 'AMERICAN HORROR STORY'

The purchase also gives Primary Wave the rights to Nicks' name and likeness, and the singer will be allowed to sign new songwriters to a joint venture.

“To say we’re excited to welcome the incredible Stevie Nicks to the Primary Wave family would be a dramatic understatement," CEO and founder Larry Mestel said. "If Primary Wave were starting our company today, Stevie Nicks would be one of the shining pillars, a true legend among legends.”

STEVIE NICKS SAYS 'TIME IS BEING STOLEN FROM' ARTISTS WAITING TO PERFORM LIVE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

He added: “She is a groundbreaking artist, and the longevity of her iconic career comes from writing songs, instantly recognizable and critically acclaimed, that stand the test of time.”

Nicks recently saw a surge in revived popularity alongside her Fleetwood Mac bandmates when "Dreams" reentered the Billboard charts following a viral TikTok video featuring a man skateboarding and lipsyncing to the tune.

Originally released in 1977, "Dreams" was featured on the iconic album "Rumours." The record as a whole also rose in popularity and hit the top 10 chart this year, 43 years after its release.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Nicks is also the only woman to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice -- once as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and again in 2019 as a solo artist.