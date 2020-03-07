Suspense writer Stephen King unnerved by scrapping of Woody Allen's memoir

Horror writer Stephen King isn't too happy about Hachette Book Group's decision to scrap Woody Allen’s memoir, "Apropos of Nothing," which was set to be released next month.

The move "makes me very uneasy. It’s not him; I don’t give a damn about Mr. Allen. It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me,” King tweeted Friday evening. “Once you start, the next one is always easier."

Many celebrities replied to King's tweet, including musician John Legend, who had an opinion of his own: "He can say whatever he wants. They are not required to spend their money or resources on distributing it."

Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, blasted the publisher on Twitter earlier this week after learning of its decision to purchase the rights and publish the book. Days later, during a forum with CEO Michael Pietsch, dozens of HBG staffers staged a walkout in solidarity with sexual abuse victims and protesting Allen's memoir.

The actor and director's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, has accused him of molesting her, a claim he has denied. Ronan Farrow's "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators" was published by HBG, though he has since cut ties with the company.

Farrow's statement on Twitter condemned Hachette for not fact-checking Allen's book. He was also frustrated that his sister, Dylan, was not allowed to respond to accusations that she was untruthful.

Since HBG won't publish "Apropos of Nothing," the rights to the book have been returned to Allen.