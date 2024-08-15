'Steepest, most inverted dive coaster in the world' coming to Six Flags park next year

An all-new roller coaster is coming to Six Flags Great America next year.

Wrath of Rakshasa is coming to the Chicago-area theme park, Six Flags announced Thursday.

The new ride features a "heart-stopping 171-foot drop at a record-breaking beyond-vertical 96 degrees," according to its website. It is referred to as the "steepest, most inverted dive coaster in the world."

"Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster," Park President John Krajnak said in a press release provided to FOX 32 Chicago. "Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests."

CALIFORNIA ROLLER COASTER GETS STUCK, STRANDS PASSENGERS IN THE AIR FOR 30 MINUTES: REPORTS

When it opens, Wrath of Rakshasa will send riders into five inversions over 3,239 feet of steel track. The coaster will reach speeds of 67 mph.

Six Flags did not say which month next year the coaster will open, but it will be in the County Fair section of the park across from the roller coaster named Demon.

DISNEY REVEALS NEW RIDES, ATTRACTIONS FOR PARKS DURING MAJOR FAN EVENT

Six Flag's announcement comes days after a Six Flags Magic Mountain roller coaster malfunctioned Sunday.

Viper briefly went down "due to a common error," a statement from a Six Flags Magic Mountain spokesperson said, and about a dozen riders were stuck for about 30 minutes.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FUN SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT 44.19 +1.49 +3.49%

Last month, Six Flags merged with Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, forming the "largest" amusement park operator in North America, with a new combined portfolio of 42 parks across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The merger puts the estimated value of the company at $8 billion and "brings together the strengths of both companies, combining Cedar Fair’s reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences with Six Flags’ innovative ride and attraction designs," according to a statement from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"Our enhanced financial flexibility will enable us to invest in new rides, attractions, food and beverage options, and state-of-the-art consumer technologies," it added. "These investments are designed to grow attendance, increase per capita spending and enhance profitability, ensuring that each visit to our parks is more exciting and memorable than the last."

FOX Business' Greg Norman contributed to this report.